Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) Is Worth A Gamble At $25.89

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.89, to imply a decrease of -0.88% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The BYON share’s 52-week high remains $39.27, putting it -51.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.71. The company has a valuation of $1.17B, with an average of 0.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) trade information

After registering a -0.88% downside in the last session, Beyond Inc (BYON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.50, dropping -0.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.78%, and 10.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.50%. Short interest in Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) saw shorts transact 5.18 million shares and set a 4.61 days time to cover.