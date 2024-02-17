Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -1.02% YTD Loss?

Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.94, to imply a decrease of -5.37% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The XAIR share’s 52-week high remains $7.16, putting it -269.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.17. The company has a valuation of $69.92M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 473.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ:XAIR) trade information

After registering a -5.37% downside in the last session, Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.17, dropping -5.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.74%, and 46.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.02%. Short interest in Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ:XAIR) saw shorts transact 3.15 million shares and set a 9.08 days time to cover.