BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) Has Fallen -10.61% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.75, to imply an increase of 1.59% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The BBAR share’s 52-week high remains $6.36, putting it -10.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.53. The company has a valuation of $1.17B, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.59% upside in the last session, BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.82, jumping 1.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.68%, and 14.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.70%. Short interest in BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) saw shorts transact 1.05 million shares and set a 1.19 days time to cover.

BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BBVA Argentina ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) shares are 20.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.51% against 8.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 89.50% this quarter before falling -10.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $494.33 million and $235.35 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.92% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -8.51% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31.93% annually.

BBAR Dividends

BBVA Argentina ADR has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BBVA Argentina ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.00, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

BBVA Argentina ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.12% of the shares at 2.12% float percentage. In total, 2.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.1 million shares (or 0.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 0.95 million shares, or about 0.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.84 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 0.35 million shares. This is just over 0.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.26 million, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 1.08 million.