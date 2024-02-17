Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BZUN) Up 24.0% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -8.76% – Here’s What To Do Now

Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.50, to imply an increase of 0.40% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BZUN share’s 52-week high remains $7.28, putting it -191.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.90. The company has a valuation of $139.93M, with an average of 0.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 709.64K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.40% upside in the last session, Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.59, jumping 0.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.38%, and 23.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.76%. Short interest in Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw shorts transact 2.89 million shares and set a 3.32 days time to cover.

Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $383.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $302.58 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $364.27 million and $262.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.20% before jumping 15.20% in the following quarter.

BZUN Dividends

Baozun Inc ADR has its next earnings report out between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Baozun Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Baozun Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

Baozun Inc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.34% of the shares at 30.34% float percentage. In total, 30.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 2.49 million shares (or 4.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 1.98 million shares, or about 3.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $4.94 million.

We also have College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Baozun Inc ADR (BZUN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account holds roughly 1.57 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.91 million, or 1.63% of the shares, all valued at about 2.26 million.