Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2024, The Stock Is Up 1.14% YTD

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.09. The ATOM share’s 52-week high remains $10.72, putting it -51.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.96. The company has a valuation of $182.92M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 226.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) trade information

Atomera Inc (ATOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.19. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.60%, and 5.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.14%. Short interest in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) saw shorts transact 4.91 million shares and set a 21.81 days time to cover.