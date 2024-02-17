Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.58, to imply a decrease of -2.19% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The ATHA share’s 52-week high remains $3.73, putting it -4.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.33. The company has a valuation of $136.22M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 345.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) trade information

After registering a -2.19% downside in the last session, Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.85, dropping -2.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.83%, and 28.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.33%. Short interest in Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) saw shorts transact 0.72 million shares and set a 1.61 days time to cover.