Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.58, to imply a decrease of -2.19% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The ATHA share’s 52-week high remains $3.73, putting it -4.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.33. The company has a valuation of $136.22M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 345.46K shares over the past 3 months.
Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) trade information
After registering a -2.19% downside in the last session, Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.85, dropping -2.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.83%, and 28.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.33%. Short interest in Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) saw shorts transact 0.72 million shares and set a 1.61 days time to cover.
Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Athira Pharma Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) shares are 36.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -31.62% against 15.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -81.10% this quarter before falling -30.10% for the next one.
ATHA Dividends
Athira Pharma Inc has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Athira Pharma Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s Major holders
Athira Pharma Inc insiders hold 2.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.26% of the shares at 64.62% float percentage. In total, 63.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.8 million shares (or 12.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.15 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 3.15 million shares, or about 8.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9.3 million.
We also have Simplify Exchange Traded Fds-Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Simplify Exchange Traded Fds-Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF holds roughly 1.49 million shares. This is just over 3.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.18 million, or 3.11% of the shares, all valued at about 3.49 million.