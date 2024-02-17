At Current Prices, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) Worth A Patient Look?

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.91, to imply an increase of 3.71% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The WVE share’s 52-week high remains $6.94, putting it -77.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.15. The company has a valuation of $465.33M, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 783.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

After registering a 3.71% upside in the last session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.16, jumping 3.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.63%, and -17.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.57%. Short interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw shorts transact 2.96 million shares and set a 4.73 days time to cover.