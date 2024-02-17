At Current Prices, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) Worth A Patient Look?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply an increase of 0.54% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The LX share’s 52-week high remains $3.22, putting it -74.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $256.71M, with an average of 0.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 647.05K shares over the past 3 months.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

After registering a 0.54% upside in the last session, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8900, jumping 0.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.11%, and 2.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.54%. Short interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) saw shorts transact 1.13 million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.