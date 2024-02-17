At $9.69 Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) Is Worth A Gamble

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.69, to imply a decrease of -0.87% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The HAIN share’s 52-week high remains $19.16, putting it -97.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.01. The company has a valuation of $870.90M, with an average of 1.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 939.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) trade information

After registering a -0.87% downside in the last session, Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.95, dropping -0.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.47%, and -9.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.46%. Short interest in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) saw shorts transact 3.01 million shares and set a 3.45 days time to cover.