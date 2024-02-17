At $0.33 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) Is Worth A Gamble

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.33, to imply an increase of 13.61% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The STAF share’s 52-week high remains $2.29, putting it -593.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $2.56M, with an average of 20630.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

After registering a 13.61% upside in the last session, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (STAF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4066, jumping 13.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.81%, and -7.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.40%. Short interest in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) saw shorts transact 25830.0 shares and set a 1.09 days time to cover.