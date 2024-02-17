At $0.33 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) Is Worth A Gamble

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.33, to imply an increase of 13.61% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The STAF share’s 52-week high remains $2.29, putting it -593.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $2.56M, with an average of 20630.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.77K shares over the past 3 months.
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information
After registering a 13.61% upside in the last session, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (STAF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4066, jumping 13.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.81%, and -7.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.40%. Short interest in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) saw shorts transact 25830.0 shares and set a 1.09 days time to cover.
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (STAF) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Staffing 360 Solutions Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (STAF) shares are -63.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.08% against -24.40%.
STAF Dividends
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders
Staffing 360 Solutions Inc insiders hold 19.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.97% of the shares at 4.92% float percentage. In total, 3.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 35700.0 shares (or 0.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23205.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 30990.0 shares, or about 0.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $20143.0.
We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (STAF) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 30990.0 shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20143.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3140.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 3449.0.