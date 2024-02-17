Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXS) Fell -12.03% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.97, to imply a decrease of -1.62% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The ATXS share’s 52-week high remains $15.65, putting it -12.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.26. The company has a valuation of $763.74M, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 692.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) trade information

After registering a -1.62% downside in the last session, Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.56, dropping -1.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.87%, and 96.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 81.90%. Short interest in Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) saw shorts transact 2.05 million shares and set a 2.4 days time to cover.