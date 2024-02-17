ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) Stocks Rise 58.66% YTD; What Next For It?

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.84, to imply a decrease of -1.05% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ASPI share’s 52-week high remains $3.22, putting it -13.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 90.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $138.51M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 345.48K shares over the past 3 months.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) trade information

After registering a -1.05% downside in the last session, ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.02, dropping -1.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.33%, and 46.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 58.66%. Short interest in ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.43 days time to cover.