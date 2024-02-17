Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE: AHT) Stock Jumping 17.39% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.62, to imply a decrease of -4.71% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The AHT share’s 52-week high remains $6.31, putting it -289.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.24. The company has a valuation of $55.91M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 628.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) trade information

After registering a -4.71% downside in the last session, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7900, dropping -4.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.58%, and 17.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.49%. Short interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) saw shorts transact 2.73 million shares and set a 3.2 days time to cover.