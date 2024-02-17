Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) Recovered 74.06% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 27.09% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $52.31, to imply an increase of 0.73% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The ARVN share’s 52-week high remains $52.81, putting it -0.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.57. The company has a valuation of $2.88B, with an average of 0.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 854.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) trade information

After registering a 0.73% upside in the last session, Arvinas Inc (ARVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 53.08, jumping 0.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.85%, and 43.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.09%. Short interest in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) saw shorts transact 6.5 million shares and set a 11.34 days time to cover.