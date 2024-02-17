Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) Surged -57.05% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.64, to imply an increase of 5.63% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The APDN share’s 52-week high remains $1.86, putting it -190.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $10.87M, with an average of 73280.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 74.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) trade information

After registering a 5.63% upside in the last session, Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6750, jumping 5.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.92%, and 4.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.76%. Short interest in Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 6.24 days time to cover.