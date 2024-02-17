Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE:AIRC) Could See A -25.41% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE:AIRC)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.68, to imply a decrease of -0.88% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The AIRC share’s 52-week high remains $39.73, putting it -25.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.22. The company has a valuation of $4.66B, with an average of 1.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE:AIRC) trade information

After registering a -0.88% downside in the last session, Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.05, dropping -0.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.96%, and -6.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.78%. Short interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE:AIRC) saw shorts transact 2.38 million shares and set a 2.05 days time to cover.