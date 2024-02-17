American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ: AMLI) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.79, to imply an increase of 8.41% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The AMLI share’s 52-week high remains $3.22, putting it -307.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $169.88M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 455.52K shares over the past 3 months.
American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) trade information
After registering a 8.41% upside in the last session, American Lithium Corp (AMLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8000, jumping 8.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.91%, and -24.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.05%. Short interest in American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) saw shorts transact 1.89 million shares and set a 3.79 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
American Lithium Corp (AMLI) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing American Lithium Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. American Lithium Corp (AMLI) shares are -34.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.69% against 10.20%.
AMLI Dividends
American Lithium Corp has its next earnings report out on January 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Lithium Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s Major holders
American Lithium Corp insiders hold 5.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.78% of the shares at 8.20% float percentage. In total, 7.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.5 million shares (or 4.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.1 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 0.67 million shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.34 million.
We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Lithium Corp (AMLI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 10.95 million shares. This is just over 5.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.25 million, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 0.47 million.