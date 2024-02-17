American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ: AMLI) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.79, to imply an increase of 8.41% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The AMLI share’s 52-week high remains $3.22, putting it -307.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $169.88M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 455.52K shares over the past 3 months.

American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) trade information

After registering a 8.41% upside in the last session, American Lithium Corp (AMLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8000, jumping 8.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.91%, and -24.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.05%. Short interest in American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) saw shorts transact 1.89 million shares and set a 3.79 days time to cover.