Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) Added 0.61 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.99, to imply a decrease of -4.13% or -$0.99 in intraday trading. The AMRC share’s 52-week high remains $63.19, putting it -174.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.40. The company has a valuation of $1.20B, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 474.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) trade information

After registering a -4.13% downside in the last session, Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.41, dropping -4.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.61%, and 6.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.41%. Short interest in Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) saw shorts transact 3.97 million shares and set a 7.84 days time to cover.