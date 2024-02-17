Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX)’s 8.79-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.59, to imply a decrease of -0.28% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ALDX share’s 52-week high remains $11.97, putting it -233.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.42. The company has a valuation of $211.16M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) trade information

After registering a -0.28% downside in the last session, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.68, dropping -0.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.79%, and 18.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.28%. Short interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw shorts transact 2.01 million shares and set a 3.49 days time to cover.