Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Up 46.15% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -10.54% – Here’s What To Do Now

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.89, to imply a decrease of -2.43% or -$0.52 in intraday trading. The AKRO share’s 52-week high remains $58.38, putting it -179.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.25. The company has a valuation of $1.16B, with an average of 1.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

After registering a -2.43% downside in the last session, Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.49, dropping -2.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.72%, and -3.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.54%. Short interest in Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) saw shorts transact 7.76 million shares and set a 11.07 days time to cover.