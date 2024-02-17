After This Week’s -7.88% Loss In Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM), We Just Learned Something New

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.03, to imply a decrease of -4.80% or -$2.17 in intraday trading. The SYM share’s 52-week high remains $64.14, putting it -49.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.14. The company has a valuation of $22.89B, with an average of 2.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

After registering a -4.80% downside in the last session, Symbotic Inc (SYM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.70, dropping -4.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.88%, and 2.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.17%. Short interest in Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) saw shorts transact 8.59 million shares and set a 7.14 days time to cover.