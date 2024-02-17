After This Week’s -7.88% Loss In Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM), We Just Learned Something New

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.03, to imply a decrease of -4.80% or -$2.17 in intraday trading. The SYM share’s 52-week high remains $64.14, putting it -49.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.14. The company has a valuation of $22.89B, with an average of 2.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.68 million shares over the past 3 months.
Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information
After registering a -4.80% downside in the last session, Symbotic Inc (SYM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.70, dropping -4.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.88%, and 2.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.17%. Short interest in Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) saw shorts transact 8.59 million shares and set a 7.14 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Symbotic Inc (SYM) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Symbotic Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Symbotic Inc (SYM) shares are 12.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 94.59% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $412.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $447.96 million.
SYM Dividends
Symbotic Inc has its next earnings report out on February 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Symbotic Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.