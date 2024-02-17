After The Stock Rose 8.93% Over The Week, Is Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) Still A Buy?

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.27, to imply an increase of 1.18% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The LTRX share’s 52-week high remains $6.95, putting it -62.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.52. The company has a valuation of $160.04M, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 258.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) trade information

After registering a 1.18% upside in the last session, Lantronix Inc (LTRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.36, jumping 1.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.93%, and -31.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.13%. Short interest in Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 1.26 days time to cover.