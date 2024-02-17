After The Stock Rose 4.21% Over The Week, Is Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) Still A Buy?

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.22, to imply a decrease of -0.92% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The IMPP share’s 52-week high remains $4.53, putting it -40.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.18. The company has a valuation of $55.03M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 688.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

After registering a -0.92% downside in the last session, Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.32, dropping -0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.21%, and -3.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.97%. Short interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) saw shorts transact 4.41 million shares and set a 5.77 days time to cover.