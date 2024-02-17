After Sinking 4.43% During Past Week, Is Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) Still A Buy?

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.60, to imply a decrease of -2.51% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The CDLX share’s 52-week high remains $19.57, putting it -196.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.57. The company has a valuation of $259.05M, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 729.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) trade information

After registering a -2.51% downside in the last session, Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.99, dropping -2.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.43%, and 7.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.34%. Short interest in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) saw shorts transact 4.16 million shares and set a 4.44 days time to cover.