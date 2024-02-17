After Sinking 25.97% During Past Week, Is Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) Still A Buy?

Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.31, to imply a decrease of -1.59% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The BCEL share’s 52-week high remains $1.72, putting it -454.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $12.28M, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) trade information

After registering a -1.59% downside in the last session, Atreca Inc (BCEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3300, dropping -1.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.97%, and 0.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 134.85%. Short interest in Atreca Inc (NASDAQ:BCEL) saw shorts transact 3.91 million shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.