After Plunging -4.99% During Past Week, Is Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) Still A Buy?

Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.76, to imply a decrease of -1.45% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The LWLG share’s 52-week high remains $9.18, putting it -92.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.79. The company has a valuation of $556.40M, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 702.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

After registering a -1.45% downside in the last session, Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.30, dropping -1.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.99%, and 19.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.42%. Short interest in Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) saw shorts transact 21.68 million shares and set a 31.83 days time to cover.