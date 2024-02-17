After Jumping 6.36% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERA)?

Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.96, to imply an increase of 0.99% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The VERA share’s 52-week high remains $46.59, putting it -1.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 87.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.95. The company has a valuation of $2.47B, with an average of 1.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.
Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA) trade information
After registering a 0.99% upside in the last session, Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.80, jumping 0.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.36%, and 208.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 198.83%. Short interest in Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA) saw shorts transact 6.61 million shares and set a 3.54 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Vera Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA) shares are 168.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.33% against 15.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 56.80% this quarter before jumping 35.00% for the next one.
VERA Dividends
Vera Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 26 and March 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vera Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA)’s Major holders
Vera Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 5.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.67% of the shares at 98.53% float percentage. In total, 92.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.54 million shares (or 14.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $104.9 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Commodore Capital Lp with 5.45 million shares, or about 12.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $87.47 million.
We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care holds roughly 1.0 million shares. This is just over 2.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.84 million, or 1.89% of the shares, all valued at about 13.41 million.