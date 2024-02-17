After Jumping 6.36% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERA)?

Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.96, to imply an increase of 0.99% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The VERA share’s 52-week high remains $46.59, putting it -1.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 87.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.95. The company has a valuation of $2.47B, with an average of 1.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA) trade information

After registering a 0.99% upside in the last session, Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.80, jumping 0.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.36%, and 208.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 198.83%. Short interest in Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA) saw shorts transact 6.61 million shares and set a 3.54 days time to cover.