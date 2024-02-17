After Falling -4.88% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH)?

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.94, to imply a decrease of -6.28% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The GWH share’s 52-week high remains $2.32, putting it -146.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $162.14M, with an average of 0.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) trade information

After registering a -6.28% downside in the last session, ESS Tech Inc (GWH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0600, dropping -6.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.88%, and -1.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.79%. Short interest in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) saw shorts transact 10.43 million shares and set a 12.19 days time to cover.