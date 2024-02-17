After Falling -1.90% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL)?

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.67, to imply a decrease of -2.74% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The AVXL share’s 52-week high remains $10.60, putting it -86.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.90. The company has a valuation of $465.56M, with an average of 1.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

After registering a -2.74% downside in the last session, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.15, dropping -2.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.90%, and -5.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.10%. Short interest in Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) saw shorts transact 20.13 million shares and set a 11.54 days time to cover.