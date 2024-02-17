After A Decline Of -25.97% From The High, Can Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) Recover Quickly?

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.12, to imply a decrease of -2.14% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The AVIR share’s 52-week high remains $5.19, putting it -25.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.77. The company has a valuation of $343.77M, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 475.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR) trade information

After registering a -2.14% downside in the last session, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.30, dropping -2.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.29%, and 15.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.08%. Short interest in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR) saw shorts transact 3.8 million shares and set a 6.99 days time to cover.