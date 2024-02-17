Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) Up 66.86% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -33.21% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.50, to imply a decrease of -3.58% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The AMTX share’s 52-week high remains $8.99, putting it -156.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $138.28M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 513.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) trade information

After registering a -3.58% downside in the last session, Aemetis Inc (AMTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.76, dropping -3.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.13%, and 13.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.21%. Short interest in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) saw shorts transact 5.5 million shares and set a 9.74 days time to cover.