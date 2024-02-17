A Look At Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.86, to imply an increase of 1.98% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The VFF share’s 52-week high remains $1.17, putting it -36.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $94.25M, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 474.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

After registering a 1.98% upside in the last session, Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8650, jumping 1.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.23%, and 0.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.35%. Short interest in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) saw shorts transact 0.91 million shares and set a 2.04 days time to cover.