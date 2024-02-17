2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ: TSVT): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.00, to imply an increase of 3.99% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The TSVT share’s 52-week high remains $13.97, putting it -132.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.53. The company has a valuation of $303.72M, with an average of 1.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

After registering a 3.99% upside in the last session, 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.20, jumping 3.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.17%, and 86.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.52%. Short interest in 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) saw shorts transact 6.36 million shares and set a 3.49 days time to cover.