22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) Stocks Fall -15.74% YTD; What Next For It?

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply a decrease of -0.06% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The XXII share’s 52-week high remains $15.75, putting it -9743.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $6.87M, with an average of 1.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) trade information

After registering a -0.06% downside in the last session, 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1750, dropping -0.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.55%, and -10.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.74%. Short interest in 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) saw shorts transact 1.52 million shares and set a 0.97 days time to cover.