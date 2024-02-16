Yunji Inc ADR (NASDAQ: YJ) Gain Of 1.61 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Yunji Inc ADR (NASDAQ:YJ)’s traded shares stood at 2.37 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.70, to imply an increase of 12.90% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The YJ share’s 52-week high remains $5.80, putting it -728.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $7.48M, with an average of 8140.000000000001 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Yunji Inc ADR (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

After registering a 12.90% upside in the latest session, Yunji Inc ADR (YJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9200, jumping 12.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.48%, and 1.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.53%. Short interest in Yunji Inc ADR (NASDAQ:YJ) saw shorts transact 3860.0 shares and set a 0.44 days time to cover.