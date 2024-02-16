Why Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s traded shares stood at 2.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $63.95, to imply an increase of 1.77% or $1.11 in intraday trading. The VRT share’s 52-week high remains $65.56, putting it -2.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.95. The company has a valuation of $24.39B, with an average of 8.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.77% upside in the latest session, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.56, jumping 1.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.68%, and 25.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.15%. Short interest in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw shorts transact 11.34 million shares and set a 2.16 days time to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vertiv Holdings Co share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) shares are 93.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 232.08% against 7.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 89.30% this quarter before jumping 54.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.88 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.61 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.65 billion and $1.52 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.70% before jumping 6.00% in the following quarter.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co has its next earnings report out on February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vertiv Holdings Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0.03, with the share yield ticking at 0.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Vertiv Holdings Co insiders hold 8.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.36% of the shares at 99.39% float percentage. In total, 91.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 49.08 million shares (or 12.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.16 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 31.86 million shares, or about 8.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.05 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10.69 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $688.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.81 million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about 567.25 million.