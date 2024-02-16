Why Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s traded shares stood at 1.96 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.36, to imply a decrease of -0.92% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The NCLH share’s 52-week high remains $22.75, putting it -39.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.15. The company has a valuation of $6.96B, with an average of 11.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.92% downside in the latest session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.03, dropping -0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.38%, and -6.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.38%. Short interest in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) saw shorts transact 39.88 million shares and set a 3.37 days time to cover.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) shares are -2.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 116.38% against 20.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 86.50% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 76.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.97 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.04 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.52 billion and $1.82 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.60% before jumping 11.70% in the following quarter.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd has its next earnings report out on February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd insiders hold 0.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.42% of the shares at 70.92% float percentage. In total, 70.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 57.05 million shares (or 13.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $933.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 49.22 million shares, or about 11.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $804.92 million.

We also have Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Investment Company Of America holds roughly 27.65 million shares. This is just over 6.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $452.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.66 million, or 6.03% of the shares, all valued at about 419.75 million.