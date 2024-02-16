Why Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN)’s traded shares stood at 0.98 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.60, to imply a decrease of -2.44% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The DYN share’s 52-week high remains $25.50, putting it -8.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.40. The company has a valuation of $1.45B, with an average of 1.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

After registering a -2.44% downside in the last session, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.22, dropping -2.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.83%, and 41.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.44%. Short interest in Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) saw shorts transact 8.55 million shares and set a 2.28 days time to cover.