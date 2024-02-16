Why Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)’s traded shares stood at 21.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.46, to imply an increase of 7.45% or $1.21 in intraday trading. The CVE share’s 52-week high remains $21.37, putting it -22.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.69. The company has a valuation of $33.11B, with an average of 11.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) trade information

After registering a 7.45% upside in the last session, Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.58, jumping 7.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.12%, and 17.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.86%. Short interest in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) saw shorts transact 38.11 million shares and set a 3.3 days time to cover.