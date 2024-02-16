Why Blend Labs Inc (NYSE: BLND) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.84, to imply an increase of 3.27% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The BLND share’s 52-week high remains $2.95, putting it -3.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $704.89M, with an average of 1.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) trade information

After registering a 3.27% upside in the last session, Blend Labs Inc (BLND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.95, jumping 3.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.03%, and 27.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.37%. Short interest in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) saw shorts transact 9.75 million shares and set a 6.73 days time to cover.