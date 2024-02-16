Why Altus Power Inc (NYSE: AMPS) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.27, to imply an increase of 3.12% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The AMPS share’s 52-week high remains $7.79, putting it -7.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.08. The company has a valuation of $1.16B, with an average of 1.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

After registering a 3.12% upside in the last session, Altus Power Inc (AMPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.28, jumping 3.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.37%, and 28.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.44%. Short interest in Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) saw shorts transact 7.27 million shares and set a 8.08 days time to cover.