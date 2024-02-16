Why Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA)’s traded shares stood at 11.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $73.82, to imply an increase of 0.59% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The BABA share’s 52-week high remains $105.05, putting it -42.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $66.63. The company has a valuation of $176.77B, with an average of 25.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) trade information

After registering a 0.59% upside in the last session, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 74.14, jumping 0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.30%, and 7.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.76%. Short interest in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) saw shorts transact 40.96 million shares and set a 2.09 days time to cover.