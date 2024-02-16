Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) Is Worth A Gamble At $10.14

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD)’s traded shares stood at 26.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.14, to imply an increase of 4.21% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The WBD share’s 52-week high remains $16.34, putting it -61.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.27. The company has a valuation of $24.73B, with an average of 23.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

After registering a 4.21% upside in the last session, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.15, jumping 4.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.15%, and -0.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.90%. Short interest in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) saw shorts transact 82.69 million shares and set a 4.38 days time to cover.