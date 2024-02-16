Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Added 3.47 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)’s traded shares stood at 1.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $112.15, to imply a decrease of -0.27% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The DIS share’s 52-week high remains $112.92, putting it -0.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $78.73. The company has a valuation of $205.72B, with an average of 19.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.27% downside in the latest session, Walt Disney Co (DIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 112.92, dropping -0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.47%, and 21.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.21%. Short interest in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) saw shorts transact 18.47 million shares and set a 1.53 days time to cover.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Walt Disney Co share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Walt Disney Co (DIS) shares are 30.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.28% against -22.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.00% this quarter before jumping 22.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $22.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.24 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -31.23% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 21.57% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.24% annually.

DIS Dividends

Walt Disney Co has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Walt Disney Co has a forward dividend ratio of 0.30, with the share yield ticking at 0.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

Walt Disney Co insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.43% of the shares at 67.48% float percentage. In total, 67.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 148.89 million shares (or 8.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.29 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 121.96 million shares, or about 6.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $10.89 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Walt Disney Co (DIS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 56.98 million shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.09 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 43.51 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 3.88 billion.