VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2024, The Stock Is Down -35.13% Year-To-Date

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)’s traded shares stood at 1.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.43, to imply an increase of 4.02% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The VFS share’s 52-week high remains $93.00, putting it -1612.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.59. The company has a valuation of $12.66B, with an average of 1.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information

After registering a 4.02% upside in the last session, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.47, jumping 4.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.26%, and -5.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.13%. Short interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) saw shorts transact 6.37 million shares and set a 2.42 days time to cover.