Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS): How Can A Stock Be Up 18.37% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s traded shares stood at 15.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.82, to imply an increase of 6.21% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The VTRS share’s 52-week high remains $12.49, putting it 2.57% up since that peak but still an impressive 31.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.74. The company has a valuation of $15.38B, with an average of 7.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

After registering a 6.21% upside in the last session, Viatris Inc (VTRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.94, jumping 6.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.90%, and 11.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.37%. Short interest in Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) saw shorts transact 33.72 million shares and set a 3.2 days time to cover.