VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -11.25% YTD Loss?

VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC)’s traded shares stood at 2.21 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.68, to imply a decrease of -2.14% or -$0.37 in intraday trading. The VFC share’s 52-week high remains $27.84, putting it -66.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.85. The company has a valuation of $6.49B, with an average of 11.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -2.14% downside in the latest session, VF Corp. (VFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.69, dropping -2.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.05%, and 8.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.25%. Short interest in VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) saw shorts transact 29.0 million shares and set a 4.34 days time to cover.

VF Corp. (VFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VF Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. VF Corp. (VFC) shares are -17.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -45.24% against -7.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $2.43 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.98 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -34.44% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -48.32% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.20% annually.

VFC Dividends

VF Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VF Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.99, with the share yield ticking at 5.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC)’s Major holders

VF Corp. insiders hold 0.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.56% of the shares at 89.40% float percentage. In total, 88.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 76.52 million shares (or 19.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.28 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 41.07 million shares, or about 10.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $684.48 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VF Corp. (VFC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 20.77 million shares. This is just over 5.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $346.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.95 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 182.53 million.