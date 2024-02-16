Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ: VAXX): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s traded shares stood at 2.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.62, to imply a decrease of -11.09% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The VAXX share’s 52-week high remains $3.10, putting it -400.0% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $79.16M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 306.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) trade information

After registering a -11.09% downside in the last session, Vaxxinity Inc (VAXX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7300, dropping -11.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.79%, and -14.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.53%. Short interest in Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) saw shorts transact 3.56 million shares and set a 21.47 days time to cover.