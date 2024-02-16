Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ: VAXX): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s traded shares stood at 2.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.62, to imply a decrease of -11.09% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The VAXX share’s 52-week high remains $3.10, putting it -400.0% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $79.16M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 306.25K shares over the past 3 months.
Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) trade information
After registering a -11.09% downside in the last session, Vaxxinity Inc (VAXX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7300, dropping -11.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.79%, and -14.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.53%. Short interest in Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) saw shorts transact 3.56 million shares and set a 21.47 days time to cover.
Vaxxinity Inc (VAXX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Vaxxinity Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vaxxinity Inc (VAXX) shares are -71.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.91% against 16.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.50% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one.
VAXX Dividends
Vaxxinity Inc has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vaxxinity Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.