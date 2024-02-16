Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Have Dipped -20.44% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s traded shares stood at 8.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.64, to imply an increase of 3.47% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The VLY share’s 52-week high remains $12.42, putting it -43.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.39. The company has a valuation of $4.39B, with an average of 10.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) trade information

After registering a 3.47% upside in the last session, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.01, jumping 3.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.79%, and -13.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.44%. Short interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) saw shorts transact 23.0 million shares and set a 6.55 days time to cover.