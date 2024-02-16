UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 25.33% YTD Gain?

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)’s traded shares stood at 1.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.80, to imply a decrease of -2.19% or -$0.42 in intraday trading. The URGN share’s 52-week high remains $24.13, putting it -28.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.75. The company has a valuation of $579.23M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 294.03K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -2.19% downside in the last session, UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.66, dropping -2.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.62%, and 20.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.33%. Short interest in UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) saw shorts transact 3.26 million shares and set a 13.21 days time to cover.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UroGen Pharma Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) shares are -12.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.10% against 16.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.30% this quarter before jumping 43.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $22.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.32 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.09 million and $17.18 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.80% before jumping 29.90% in the following quarter.

URGN Dividends

UroGen Pharma Ltd has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UroGen Pharma Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)’s Major holders

UroGen Pharma Ltd insiders hold 8.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.70% of the shares at 84.60% float percentage. In total, 77.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.53 million shares (or 8.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.1 million shares, or about 3.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $11.36 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.45 million shares. This is just over 1.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.22 million, or 0.70% of the shares, all valued at about 3.02 million.